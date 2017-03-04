Student at Abbotsford’s MEI Secondary dies during Whistler trip

A student at Abbotsford’s Mennonite Educational Institute (MEI) Secondary has died in Whistler, a school official has said.

According to a statement from MEI Head of Schools Vijay Manuel, 11 students and two staff members, who are members of the school’s ski and snowboard club, travelled to Whistler Friday.

One of the students went missing in the afternoon. Search teams found the student dead. No word yet on how the teen was killed or where the body was found.

More to come…