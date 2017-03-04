Coquihalla inundated with snow, shut down at Hope going north

Drivers heading east of Hope on the Coquihalla report being turned around as the route was shut down to northbound traffic at 10:30 p.m.

@DriveBC Eastbound #coquihalla is closed, we are being redirected back to Hope — Susanne (@spengelley) March 4, 2017

DriveBC announced the closure and said road conditions are poor and the risk of an avalanche is high.

So far, southbound lanes remain open, but that is being assessed.

#BCHwy5 still open SB from #Merritt to #HopeBC assessment ongoing for that stretch of road — Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 4, 2017

Transports are lined up at the Zopkios brake check southbound.

The decision to close one direction had some question the real risk.

@DriveBC why would sb be open if there is an avalanche hazard? — Coquihalla King (@Cshupe2) March 4, 2017

@DriveBC avalanche hazard NB, but not SB, 🤔Inability to maintain driveable conditions seems more realistic and likely, av would hit SB 1st — BCTrucker.com© (@BCTrucker1) March 4, 2017

DriveBC issued a travel advisory at 8 p.m. for Highway 5.

“Heavy blowing snowfall is creating limited visibility and extreme winter driving conditions. Motorists are advised to consider alternate travel plans and expect delays.”

Those travelling the route Friday night expressed their own concern on social media.

The Coquihalla is super freaky right now… I love you all — Jackie? (@jewkee) March 4, 2017

About 25cm of snow is forecast for the Coquihalla tonight and other mountain passes in the B.C. Interior.

Significant amounts of snow are also reported on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, where the snowfall warning remains in effect as well.