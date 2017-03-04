Canada
March 4, 2017 2:04 am

Coquihalla inundated with snow, shut down at Hope going north

doris-hs By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A snowplow truck makes a u-turn on the Coquihalla Friday night, where northbound traffic was shutdown at 10:30 p.m.

A snowplow truck makes a u-turn on the Coquihalla Friday night, where northbound traffic was shutdown at 10:30 p.m.

DriveBC/ Global Okanagan
A A

Drivers heading east of Hope on the Coquihalla report being turned around as the route was shut down to northbound traffic at 10:30 p.m.

DriveBC announced the closure and said road conditions are poor and the risk of an avalanche is high.

So far, southbound lanes remain open, but that is being assessed.

Transports are lined up at the Zopkios brake check southbound.

Southbound transports are lined up before the Snowshed Hill.

DriveBC/ Global Okanagan

The decision to close one direction had some question the real risk.

DriveBC issued a travel advisory at 8 p.m. for Highway 5.

“Heavy blowing snowfall is creating limited visibility and extreme winter driving conditions. Motorists are advised to consider alternate travel plans and expect delays.”

Those travelling the route Friday night expressed their own concern on social media.

About 25cm of snow is forecast for the Coquihalla tonight and other mountain passes in the B.C. Interior.

Significant amounts of snow are also reported on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, where the snowfall warning remains in effect as well.
Report an error
Avalanche Risk
Coquihalla
Coquihalla Shutdown Northbound
drivebc
HOPE
Hwy 5
Merritt
Snowfall Warning

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News