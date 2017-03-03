Crime
Trailer used to haul stolen Rosetown RV gear found near Young, Sask.

A trailer used to haul stolen recreational goods from at Rosetown, Sask., dealership recovered near Young, Sask.

Supplied / Rosetown RCMP
A trailer stolen in Rosetown, Sask., during the Family Day long weekend has been recovered near Young, Sask., but not the stolen gear it was used to haul.

The 24-foot Continental trailer was found abandoned in a canola field on March 2, approximately 12 kilometres south of Young.

Watrous RCMP officers determined the trailer has been stolen from an RV dealership in Rosetown between Feb. 19-21.

Investigators said the trailer was used to transport stolen Mercury outboard motors, along with Honda, Yamaha and Arctic Cat side-by-side ATVs from the same dealership.

Rosetown RCMP investigators have issued a warning that the thieves could be trying to sell the items.

Investigators said anyone seeing these items advertised for sale should contact their nearest police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

