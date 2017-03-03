Canada
March 3, 2017 1:56 pm

Water leak shuts down several operating rooms at Royal Alexandra Hospital

SHALLIMA By Reporter  Global News

Several operating rooms were shut down due to a water leak at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on Thursday.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
A A

A number of operating rooms were shut down at the Royal Alexandra Hospital after a water leak was found early Thursday morning.

The leak streamed down through several floors into the basement.

READ MORE: ‘Essential’ to replace aging Royal Alex, hospital foundation says 

A spokesperson with Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the damage was not extensive and repairs have since been made.

Story continues below

Four of 29 operating rooms were closed as a result. That led to the cancellation of around 20 surgeries.

It is believed the leak started at 4:45 a.m. and staff were alerted of it by 5 a.m.

Affected rooms were reopened Friday morning and procedures will be rescheduled for later this month.

READ MORE: ‘Voice of Alex’ campaign uses puppet to push for funding for Royal Alexandra Hospital redevelopment 

The pipe that sprung the leak is part of an infrastructure maintenance project due for completion later this year.

The total value of the project is $2.7 million. No work had begun on that particular pipe.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
AHS
Alberta Health Services
Edmonton
Hospitals
Infrastructure
Royal Alexandra Hospital
Water Leak

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News