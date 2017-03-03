Water leak shuts down several operating rooms at Royal Alexandra Hospital

A number of operating rooms were shut down at the Royal Alexandra Hospital after a water leak was found early Thursday morning.

The leak streamed down through several floors into the basement.

A spokesperson with Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the damage was not extensive and repairs have since been made.

Four of 29 operating rooms were closed as a result. That led to the cancellation of around 20 surgeries.

It is believed the leak started at 4:45 a.m. and staff were alerted of it by 5 a.m.

Affected rooms were reopened Friday morning and procedures will be rescheduled for later this month.

The pipe that sprung the leak is part of an infrastructure maintenance project due for completion later this year.

The total value of the project is $2.7 million. No work had begun on that particular pipe.