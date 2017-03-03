5 Montreal stories you must read this week: March 3

From a bomb threat at Concordia University to P.K. Subban’s return to the Bell Centre and Matthew Schreindorfer losing his battle with cancer, here are the top stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Unfairly treated?

“I didn’t do anything wrong, I didn’t lie about anything, I produced all the documents of my mother from the unemployment and they didn’t give me my job back.”

A former Scarolie’s restaurant employee says she filed for compassionate care leave to take care of her dying mother, but cancelled after her mother died.

Bomb threat

It’s a shame to see this kind of a threat against any of our groups of students.”

A 47-year-old Concordia student has been arrested in connection with the bomb threat at the university’s downtown campus.

Remembering Matthew

“We had the purest and strongest love, one that will live on forever.”

Matthew Schreindorfer, the Laval man who raised almost $1 million for experimental cancer treatment in New York three years ago, has died.

Subban returns

The tears came even as P.K. Subban smiled and waved to the Bell Centre fans.

Tears streaked his cheeks as the former Canadiens defenceman got a long standing ovation before his first game back in Montreal as a Nashville Predator on Thursday night.

Priest charged

A Roman Catholic priest from a parish in Montreal’s Town of Mount Royal has been arrested and charged with multiple accounts of sexual assault and sexual touching.

The 55-year-old had been heavily involved in all activities at the Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, including helping children with their first communions and confirmations.

