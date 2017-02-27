Health
February 27, 2017 9:33 am
Updated: February 27, 2017 10:23 am

Matthew Schreindorfer, who raised almost $1M for his cancer treatment, has died

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

A poster of Matthew Schreindorfer and Katia Luciano seen at Cinema du Parc, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.

Alex Chabot/Global News
Matthew Schreindorfer, the Laval man who raised almost $1 million for experimental cancer treatment in New York three years ago, has died.

He was 27.

READ MORE: Matthew Schreindorfer lobbies for better cancer treatment in Quebec

Schreindorfer died Friday at 8:40 p.m.

“It’s so, so sad. He was such a fighter,” Global News was told.

The family confirmed the death on the Help Save Matthew Facebook page.

“He never ceased to smile, make jokes, stay active and make sure everybody around him was OK. A true superhero,” wrote Katia Luciani, his wife.

“Matt never gave up and fought until the absolute end.”

“He went with serenity, acceptance and happiness with everything he had accomplished in his short, but amazing life; feeling he had done what he needed to do. He was at peace with leaving us.”

His family was in the process of raising $700,000 for one last treatment in Seattle that they had hoped would save his life.

All of the money raised will be divided between research and comfort for patients in hospital rooms.

READ MORE: Last chance: Matthew Schreindorfer’s family fundraises for treatment in Seattle

Schreindorfer was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) just two months after marrying Luciani, his high school sweetheart in 2014.

“I was the luckiest person in the world to have shared a life with him and be loved by him for 11 and a half years,” she wrote on the Facebook page.

“We had the purest and strongest love, one that will live on forever.”

“He has changed my life and I hope to continue to make him proud every single day.”

After a bone-marrow transplant in Quebec in June 2015, Schreindorfer was getting ready to celebrate Christmas when he learned the cancer was back.

“Not only did he fight a valiant battle but he was also on a mission to bring further treatments to Canada in order to save others,” the Facebook post states.

READ MORE: ‘We had been waiting for so long’: Matthew Schreindorfer talks cancer, crowdfunding and his future

The National Institute of Health (NIH), where Schreindorfer most recently received treatment, discovered that his DNA had a rare genetic mutation, explaining why the leukemia had been non-responsive to standard therapies and why he kept relapsing after reaching remission.

The family has asked for privacy during the difficult time.

IN PHOTOS: Matthew Schreindorfer’s battle with cancer

img_9924

A young Montrealer is appealing to Ellen DeGeneres to help Matthew Schreindorfer receive funding to get to Seattle for experimental cancer treatment, Monday, December 19, 2016.

Anne Leclair/Global News
14591868_659639497537001_4450782500525631011_n

Matthew Schreindorfer remains optimistic after his second round of immunotherapy did not have the desired results. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016.

Help Save Matthew/ Facebook
13668980_609987759168842_2890996367574317342_n

Matthew Schreindorfer and his wife, Katia Luciani, watch the fireworks in Montreal with friends.

Matthew Schreindorfer/Facebook
schreindorfer (1)

Katia Luciani and Matthew Schreindorfer attend the announcement that the federal government is investing in immunotherapy cancer treatment, Thursday, July 7, 2016.

Karol Dahl/Global News
wp-1464108563920.jpg

Matthew Schreindorfer and his wife, Katia Luciani, Tuesday, May 24, 2016.

Billy Shields/Global News
matthew

Matthew Schreindorfer and Katia Luciani flash their passports as they head to Maryland for an experimental cancer treatment, Tuesday, March 15, 2016.

Matthew Schreindorfer/Facebook
Matthew Schreindorfer

Matthew Schreindorfer and wife Katia Luciani in hospital.

Matthew Schreindorfer
matthew (1)

Matthew Schreindorfer and his wife Katia Luciani are high school sweethearts. They celebrated their tenth anniversary on Thursday, November 5, 2015.

Matthew Schreindorfer
mat and kat

More than a year after receiving a devastating diagnosis, Matthew Schreindorfer is cancer free. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015.

Courtesy of Help Save Matthew / Facebook
Matthew at home

It has been a long battle but after months of treatment, including three weeks in a New York City Hospital, Matthew Schreindorfer is back home in Laval.

Facebook
wedding-e1423333741888

After returning from their honeymoon in June 19, 2014, Matthew Schreindorfer was diagnosed with cancer.

Courtesy of Katia Luciani

Remembering Matthew Schreindorfer

