Matthew Schreindorfer, who raised almost $1M for his cancer treatment, has died

Matthew Schreindorfer, the Laval man who raised almost $1 million for experimental cancer treatment in New York three years ago, has died.

He was 27.

Schreindorfer died Friday at 8:40 p.m.

“It’s so, so sad. He was such a fighter,” Global News was told.

The family confirmed the death on the Help Save Matthew Facebook page.

“He never ceased to smile, make jokes, stay active and make sure everybody around him was OK. A true superhero,” wrote Katia Luciani, his wife.

“Matt never gave up and fought until the absolute end.”

“He went with serenity, acceptance and happiness with everything he had accomplished in his short, but amazing life; feeling he had done what he needed to do. He was at peace with leaving us.”

His family was in the process of raising $700,000 for one last treatment in Seattle that they had hoped would save his life.

All of the money raised will be divided between research and comfort for patients in hospital rooms.

Schreindorfer was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) just two months after marrying Luciani, his high school sweetheart in 2014.

“I was the luckiest person in the world to have shared a life with him and be loved by him for 11 and a half years,” she wrote on the Facebook page.

“We had the purest and strongest love, one that will live on forever.”

“He has changed my life and I hope to continue to make him proud every single day.”

After a bone-marrow transplant in Quebec in June 2015, Schreindorfer was getting ready to celebrate Christmas when he learned the cancer was back.

“Not only did he fight a valiant battle but he was also on a mission to bring further treatments to Canada in order to save others,” the Facebook post states.

The National Institute of Health (NIH), where Schreindorfer most recently received treatment, discovered that his DNA had a rare genetic mutation, explaining why the leukemia had been non-responsive to standard therapies and why he kept relapsing after reaching remission.

The family has asked for privacy during the difficult time.

