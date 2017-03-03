City facing $53M lawsuit by developer over transit proposal

Danforth London has filed a $53 million lawsuit against the city of London, claiming their major downtown development project is hampered by the city’s bus rapid transit proposal.

The property on the corner of King and Clarence Streets is currently a parking lot, where a developer had planned to build four towers, but it’s set to become a hub for the city’s new transit plan.

City lawyer Geoffrey Belch was called for comment on the matter during Thursday night’s council meeting, and says the claim is under review.

“I don’t think this is the place to comment on the claim or its merits,” Belch told councillors.

“Obviously we need to meet with staff, and begin preparation to file a statement of defense.”

The property was once the location of London Mews, a shopping centre that closed in the late 1980s and demolished.

The statement of claim, issued on Feb 22, has not yet been tested in court.