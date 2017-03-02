Grande Prairie Airport shut down after driver of stolen truck stabs witness, crosses runway: RCMP

A 21-year-old man from Grande Prairie, Alta. is facing almost two-dozen charges after he allegedly stole a truck, stabbed a witness who confronted him and then led police on a foot chase that saw him cross an airport runway.

The incident unfolded at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the RCMP.

Officers received a complaint about a truck being stolen from a worksite in north Grande Prairie.

Two witnesses followed the truck to a rural location when their vehicle collided with the truck, police said.

A fight broke out between the driver of the truck and one of the witnesses. Police said the witness was stabbed.

Mounties said the suspect then ran away and ended up at the Grande Prairie Airport where he crossed a runway. The airport’s runways were briefly shut down although no planes were landing or taking off at the time.

Officers tracked the suspect down in a nearby field and arrested him, according to police.

Braedon Zobatar is in custody and has been charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of break-in instruments, theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering with intent, mischief, resisting arrest and 12 counts of breach of recognizance.

The RCMP said the witness who was stabbed was taken to hospital by EMS with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“This incident could have been tragic” said Cpl. Shawn Graham with Community Policing in Grande Prairie.

“We do not recommend anyone from the public pursue a stolen vehicle. Public safety is paramount in these types of situations.”

Zobatar’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at (780) 830-5701. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 or contacting them online.