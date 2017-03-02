Senneville housing project gets thumbs up from residents

A Senneville housing project has gotten a rare, unanimous green light from town council.

Eighty-four single-family homes are slated to be built off Senneville Road in the small West Island town.

It’s the town’s largest residential development in years.

Each home will be built on about 11,000 square feet of land.

The plans state that 30 per cent of the natural green space will be preserved and 80 per cent of the trees will remain.

Unlike previous development proposals at the site, this particular project was unanimously adopted by council.

Many other residential projects in neighbouring West Island communities are being met with strong opposition.

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is currently in a bitter dispute with a developer over a housing project in its north end.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro isn’t having an easier time in its efforts to allow more than 5,000 homes to be built on private land.

Beaconsfield residents killed a housing project off Saint-Charles Boulevard, forcing the developer to go back to the drawing board.

Officials believe Senneville’s new housing project could increase the town’s population by 25 per cent, a considerable amount for the semi-rural area.