Proposed Pierrefonds development more expensive than expected: report

The proposed 5,500 home, 185 hectare Pierrefonds West development could cost as much as $103 million in public money, according to a 20-page report by a UQAM researcher.

READ MORE: Environmentalists say developing L’Anse-à-Lorme forest threatens plants and wildlife

Facts in report: total estimated public sector costs of project between $95M and $103M. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/rLuGOrVLh5 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 23, 2017

That cost would far outstrip the amount of tax revenue the project could recoup, according to the report.

“This is a bad idea, it’s a bad idea from the point of view of taxes as well as the environment, as well as urban planning,” said Campbell Stuart, an environmental lawyer.

The development could hit potential legal snags due to wetland at the l’Anse-à-l’Orme Nature Park.

READ MORE: CEGEP students join fight to save L’Anse-à-l’Orme Park

It also calculates that the development would put 7,000 more cars on the road.

Report: some features, like wetlands, could prevent development in some areas. I found deer tracks. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Fn4ZRHMt1H — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 23, 2017

Public consultations are slated to take place around the end of March and beginning of April.