Manon Massé’s Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques riding saved

Quebec’s Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques riding will not be eliminated, according to Elections Quebec.

The MNA representing the riding, Quebec Solidaire’s Manon Massé, had been fighting for several weeks to keep it.

Residents in the area mobilized and created a petition, saying they didn’t want to lose their voice at the National Assembly.

Massé took to Twitter to declare the decision a victory for the riding’s residents.

Additionally, the Cremazie riding will be renamed Maurice-Richard.

Elections Quebec explains that several proposals had been made to change the name.

The legendary hockey player lived in the riding for over 50 years.

Elections Quebec said beyond Richard’s sporting achievements, he is known for his involvement in the community and that he was a leading figure for Quebecers.

It’s the first time a Quebec riding will be named after an athlete.

Elections Quebec announced Mont-Royal and Outremont will be combined into one riding.

One riding is also expected to be eliminated in Mauricie.