March 2, 2017 9:13 am

New leader of B.C. RCMP is first indigenous woman to hold the title

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Brenda Butterworth-Carr is the new leader of the BC RCMP.

RCMP handout
The new leader of the RCMP in B.C. is the first indigenous woman to hold the title.

Assistant Commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr has been named deputy commissioner for the force in the province.

She replaces the outgoing deputy commissioner who is retiring.

Butterworth-Carr is from the Tr’ondek Hwech’in Han Nation in the Yukon and has been an RCMP member since 1987.

She has served in the Yukon, National HQ, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

Butterworth-Carr has also been an assistant district commander in northern B.C. and served at the RCMP’s national headquarters.

