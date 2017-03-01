Residents upset after north-end Toronto golf club cuts dozens of mature trees

Residents are upset with the loss of dozens of mature and younger trees as a north-end Toronto golf club has begun tree removal with permission from the city.

“I was very upset. I mean, I’ve lived in this house since 1984 and I’ve looked out this window 10 times a day,” Donna Leistner, whose home backs onto the property, told Global News.

“This view and these trees are my family – I come home one day and it’s all gone.”

Leistner said dozens of trees have been removed on the Donalda Club property, located near Don Mills and York Mills roads, without notice.

“I know this green has always been a problem since they put it in 20 years ago; they can’t keep it dry,” she said.

“Early morning sun is the best sun for the green to keep it healthy. So then I figured, OK, they want these trees all down.”

Leistner said a neighbour called her to say more trees were taken down by their property. She questions the golf club’s need to remove what she describes as “healthy trees.”

The Donalda Club plans to cut down 144 trees near the 8th and 16th greens. The City of Toronto told Global News the club doesn’t require permits to remove trees under the Ravine and Natural Feature Protection by-law.

However, in this instance, the City of Toronto confirms two permits were issued and there is a plan for 432 trees to be planted, all native species.

“Both applications included a sunlight and air penetration evaluation report to demonstrate that the removal was required in order to meet turf management objectives,” a statement from the city read.

Global News attempted to seek comment from the Donalda Club multiple times on the tree-cutting plan before receiving a response from club spokesperson Charles Powell.

“We have a permit for what we have done, and if anyone has any questions, they should contact Bonnie Williams at the urban forestry department,” Powell said.

Meanwhile, resident Laura Kell laments the loss of mature trees in the neighbourhood.

“We’ll never see those big, beautiful trees again … and I think they’re part of our community,” she said.

“I think that we, as residents of Don Mills, own those trees.”