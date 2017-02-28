St. Paul’s Crusaders back on top in high school hockey

WINNIPEG — The St. Paul’s Crusaders are the city champions once again.

The Crusaders defeated the Dakota Lancers 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday at the MTS Iceplex. The win gave the Crusaders the sweep of the Winnipeg High School Hockey League’s division one championship series two games to none.

Ethan Lewis scored the game winning goal just 24 seconds into overtime to seal the Crusaders victory. Lewis also had an assist for a two point effort in the clincher. Dylan Moll scored the other Crusaders goal.

St. Paul’s suffered just two regulation losses in 24 regular season games this season and won all six of their playoff games en route to the championship.

Kyle Lang scored the Lancers only goal of the series in a losing cause after the Lancers were shutout 3-0 in game one on Monday.

RELATED: St. Paul’s Crusaders take game one of city final

After the Oak Park Raiders won the title in 2016, the Crusaders have won the division one crown in five of the last seven years. They’ll now look to successfully defend their provincial championship starting on March 10 in Portage la Prairie.

WATCH: HIGHLIGHTS – St. Paul’s Crusaders win city championship