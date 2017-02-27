St. Paul’s Crusaders take game one of city final

WINNIPEG – The St. Paul’s Crusaders are just one win away from the city championship in high school hockey.

The Crusaders defeated the Dakota Lancers 3-0 in game one of the Winnipeg High School Hockey League’s division one final on Monday at the MTS Iceplex.

Kieran Ursel scored twice in the win for St. Paul’s. Mathew Sachvie scored the other marker for the Crusaders.

St. Paul’s has won the league title in four of the last six years and they can take the best of three series with another victory in game two on Tuesday at the MTS Iceplex. Game 3, if necessary is scheduled for Thursday.

WATCH: Game 1 Highlights