Prince Albert minor hockey completes investigation into coach misconduct

A Saskatchewan minor hockey association says it’s completed an investigation and acted on complaints after a parent alleged that his son’s coach told his teenage players to not relay information from the dressing room to parents.

Related Transgender policies for Ontario hockey dressing rooms launch this season

Raymond Boyd alleged that Shawn Phaneuf, his son’s bantam double-A coach, told a team of 13 and 14-year-old players during an early January practice that he was hearing from a lot of angry parents “because you guys are going back and telling them things about what’s going on in the dressing room.”

“He said something to the effect that unless something illegal’s happening or there’s some inappropriate touching … I don’t want you going back and telling your parents about what goes on in the dressing room,” Boyd said in an interview Tuesday.

READ MORE: Sask. referee seeks apology from SHA, considers retirement after Hague incident

Boyd said his son relayed the speech to him. He eventually filed a complaint with the Prince Albert Minor Hockey Association (PAMHA).

On Tuesday, PAMHA said in a statement that they had “followed the processes laid out in our constitution” and “handed out discipline in this case where warranted,” but didn’t indicate what specific action was taken. The group also pushed back against Boyd’s narrative.

“Through our investigation many players and parents were contacted,” the statement read.

“The majority of these people were not of the same opinion as the complainant and did not perceive comments made in the same context as the complainant.”

Boyd said he was not satisfied with how the PAMHA handled the situation and called for a “serious cleaning out” of the group.

“When you’ve got a person in a position of authority trying to silence kids, that’s huge, that puts kids at risk, it puts the minor hockey association at risk,” Boyd said.

In their statement, PAMHA said “the fact that any member may not be pleased or satisfied with a disciplinary action by our association is up to each individual.”