Sask. referee seeks apology, considers retirement after Hague incident

One of the referees that ended a bantam hockey game early in Hague Sask. due to safety concerns said the Saskatchewan Hockey Association (SHA) needs to stand by its referees.

A hockey game between the Prince Albert Bantam Hurricanes and the Hague Royals on Jan. 26 turned ugly at the end of the second period.

After a Hurricanes player, coach and fan were ejected, more profanity and verbal abuse intensified from fans, leading to the referees calling off the game, according to Michael Schwebius, one of the referees involved.

“When the kids are apologizing to the refs for the behavior of the parents and the coach, it’s clearly not about the kids anymore,” Schwebius said.

RCMP officers escorted the officials out of the arena.

Schwebius, 22, and fellow referee Kyle Chudyk, 29, are now prohibited from officiating at the bantam level because they didn’t follow protocol, according to SHA general manager Kelly McClintock.

The referees could have removed every single disruptive fan in the arena, which has been done in the past, McClintock said.

“They’re in the lobby, they might not be able to all see very well, but it doesn’t really matter and the game continues and in most of those cases, it’s gone very well,” McClintock said.

Both referees feel the decision is unjust.

“I would love an apology from the SHA and I would love if they just backed up their officials in the future,” Schwebius said.

The Sask Valley Hockey League (SVHL) isn’t allowing Schwebius and Chudyk officiate in the midget division. The SHA won’t assign them to any provincial games.

“I don’t believe either have ever worked any provincial games,” McClintock said.

When the referees contacted the SVHL to complain about the on-ice incident, they received an email citing a bylaw that requires a $300 cheque from the Hague team. The cheque would be cashed if the complaint was deemed unwarranted.

Schwebius said he will likely retire from officiating if he doesn’t receive an apology from SHA.

“Why would I risk my safety for $60?” Schwebius said regarding the fee he earns for officiating a game.