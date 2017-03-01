denis coderre
March 1, 2017 7:15 am
Updated: March 1, 2017 7:18 am

Mayor Denis Coderre out for a week with ‘serious infection’

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre will be off for a least a week due to medical issues, Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

File Photo / Global News
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre will be off for a least a week due to medical issues.

On Tuesday afternoon, Coderre took to Twitter to announce doctors had diagnosed him with acute prostatitis, a serious bacterial infection of the prostate gland, and a “serious urinary infection.”

The mayor’s office said in a statement that members of the city’s executive committee will replace him at his scheduled appointments and events throughout the week.

He said he wishes to remain transparent about his health and regrets not being able to attend any events while he is on sick leave.

The mayor is not expected to return until March 8.
