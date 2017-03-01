Mayor Denis Coderre out for a week with ‘serious infection’

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre will be off for a least a week due to medical issues.

On Tuesday afternoon, Coderre took to Twitter to announce doctors had diagnosed him with acute prostatitis, a serious bacterial infection of the prostate gland, and a “serious urinary infection.”

Les médecins ont découvert que je faisais une prostatite aiguë et une importante infection urinaire. Serai au repos jusqu'au 8mars prochain — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) February 28, 2017

The mayor’s office said in a statement that members of the city’s executive committee will replace him at his scheduled appointments and events throughout the week.

Par transparence je trouvais adéquat de vous en faire part. Désolé pour les inconvénients mais mon équipe du conseil exécutif sera présent — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) February 28, 2017

He said he wishes to remain transparent about his health and regrets not being able to attend any events while he is on sick leave.

The mayor is not expected to return until March 8.