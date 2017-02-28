Manitoba RCMP respond to double homicide in St. Georges

Two men were killed in St. Georges, Man. early Tuesday morning, according to an RCMP news release.

Manitoba RCMP officers from the Powerview detachment, Major Crime Unit, and Forensic Identification Services were on scene where a 35 and 43-year-old man were found dead. The incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

RCMP said there’s no public threat to the community and will provide updates as the investigation continues.