Crime
February 28, 2017 4:33 pm
Updated: February 28, 2017 4:54 pm

Manitoba RCMP respond to double homicide in St. Georges

Riley_Martin By Online Producer  Global News
File / Global News
A A

Two men were killed in St. Georges, Man. early Tuesday morning, according to an RCMP news release.

Manitoba RCMP officers from the Powerview detachment, Major Crime Unit, and Forensic Identification Services were on scene where a 35 and 43-year-old man were found dead. The incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

RCMP said there’s no public threat to the community and will provide updates as the investigation continues.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Double Homicide
Forensic Identification Services
Homicide
Major Crime Unit
Manitoba RCMP
Powerview RCMP
St. Georges

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News