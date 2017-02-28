Another winter blast on the way

Motorists travelling on the Coquihalla can expect another blast of winter today.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt.

It says a weather system is moving through southern B.C. this afternoon and predicts an estimated 25 centimetres on the Coquihalla by Wednesday morning.

All other highway passes can expect anywhere between five and 10 centimetres.

Environment Canada says another round of snow is expected Thursday and Friday.

The first day of Spring is March 20.