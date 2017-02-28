Traffic
February 28, 2017 12:44 pm

Another winter blast on the way

kelly-hs By Video Journalist  Global News
Upward of 25 centimetres is expected to fall on the Coquihalla today.

Upward of 25 centimetres is expected to fall on the Coquihalla today.

DriveBC
A A

Motorists travelling on the Coquihalla can expect another blast of winter today.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt.

It says a weather system is moving through southern B.C. this afternoon and predicts an estimated 25 centimetres on the Coquihalla by Wednesday morning.

All other highway passes can expect anywhere between five and 10 centimetres.

Environment Canada says another round of snow is expected Thursday and Friday.

The first day of Spring is March 20.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coquihalla
Highways
HOPE
Merritt
Snow

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News