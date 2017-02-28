Vaudreuil fourth graders complete run to ‘visit’ P.K. Subban in Nashville

A class at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary has reached its goal of running 1,722 km – the distance to reach Nashville, Tenn. – the current home of former Montreal Canadiens star defenceman P.K. Subban.

“They were very excited,” said teacher Marie-Anne Portelance, laughing.

To “get to Nashville,” each student ran a kilometer a day during recess.

Portelance explained if 20 kids ran a kilometer each, they’d get 20 km “closer” to the Tennessee city.

Five months ago, the class would run a kilometer a day after Subban was traded to the Predators. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/PVDUwEMGOw — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 28, 2017

The class is hoping to catch a glimpse of the NHL blueliner when he swings through Montreal at the beginning of March for a tilt versus the Habs on March 2.

Subban will also accept the Governor General’s Award Wednesday for the service he’s rendered to the community through his charitable foundation.

Looking forward to this, what an incredible honour! https://t.co/SBrsS6Vk9L — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) February 27, 2017

Portelance said her class is now trying to run the 1,200 kilometers to reach Toronto to see Olympic gold medal swimmer Penny Oleksiak.