Judge reserves decision in Crescent Heights dismemberment case

WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

A judge has reserved his decision in the case against a Calgary man accused of dismembering and attempting to dispose of a woman’s body in the community of Crescent Heights last year.

The body of Joey English, 25, was discovered in a treed area on the west side of Centre Street N. and Samis Road N.E. on July 8, 2016. Police said a passerby made the grisly discovery while on the way to work.

Joshua Weise pleaded guilty to one count of offering an indignity to human remains in the fall of 2016.

Police said English died at a home in the 3900 block of 1 Street N.W. In July, Insp. Don Coleman said while investigators didn’t believe her death was criminal in nature, “the actions taken post-death definitely substantiate criminal activity.”

During sentencing submissions on Friday, the Crown asked for Weise to be sentenced to up to two years in prison. The defence, meanwhile, argued Weise should serve no more than a year.

Four victim impact statements were read aloud in court.

Provincial Court Judge Mike Dinkel then reserved his decision.

