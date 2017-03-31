Crime
March 31, 2017 2:38 pm
Updated: March 31, 2017 2:48 pm

Judge reserves decision in Crescent Heights dismemberment case

By Online Reporter  Global News

Police investigate the discovery of a body in the community of Crescent Heights on Wednesday, June 8, 2016.

Global News
A A

WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

A judge has reserved his decision in the case against a Calgary man accused of dismembering and attempting to dispose of a woman’s body in the community of Crescent Heights last year.

Story continues below

The body of Joey English, 25, was discovered in a treed area on the west side of Centre Street N. and Samis Road N.E. on July 8, 2016. Police said a passerby made the grisly discovery while on the way to work.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigate body found in Crescent Heights

Joshua Weise pleaded guilty to one count of offering an indignity to human remains in the fall of 2016. 

Police said English died at a home in the 3900 block of 1 Street N.W. In July, Insp. Don Coleman said while investigators didn’t believe her death was criminal in nature, “the actions taken post-death definitely substantiate criminal activity.”   

READ MORE: Police charge Calgary man after dismembered body of 25-year-old woman found

During sentencing submissions on Friday, the Crown asked for Weise to be sentenced to up to two years in prison. The defence, meanwhile, argued Weise should serve no more than a year.

Four victim impact statements were read aloud in court. 

Provincial Court Judge Mike Dinkel then reserved his decision.

With files from David Boushy

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary body found
Calgary Crescent Heights
Calgary crime
Calgary human remains
Crescent Heights body
Human Remains
Joey English
Joshua Jordan WEISE
Joshua Weise

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News