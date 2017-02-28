City looking at freeing up parking spots in Osborne Village

WINNIPEG — Drivers heading to Osborne Village may soon have more parking spots to choose from.

The city is looking at freeing up some parking spots in Osborne Village at a Standing Policy Committee meeting Tuesday.

READ MORE: Fewer loading zones, more parking up for review in Osborne Village

The review is aiming to free up street parking by getting rid of some loading zones or changing the times.

On Sept. 6, City Councillor Jenny Gerbasi, put forward a request to review loading zones in Osborne Village. The city will look at the review Tuesday.

Multiple businesses in the area depend on loading zones to move inventory in and out of their storefronts. But the dearth of parking in Osborne Village has driven away customers who don’t live within walking distance, said Scott Redfern, a manager at The Cornerstone Bar and Restaurant.

“If you’re not within walking distance, you might not want to come down to Osborne in general, because you wouldn’t be able to find parking,” Redfern said.