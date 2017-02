Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP say the sudden death of a 32-year-old man found dead in a backyard does not appear suspicious.

Police were called to a home on Cameo Drive around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

A rigorous investigation was conducted, and RCMP say foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is now in the hands of the BC Coroners Service.

The man’s name is not being released.