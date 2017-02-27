One man charged after shooting on Athol Street

An 18-year-old man has been charged after a shooting on Athol Street injured another man.

According to police, a call came in at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 reporting an injured person at a residence in the 1300 block of Athol Street.

Officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by EMS with a non life-threatening injury.

When officers searched the property they found and seized a sawed-off shotgun and a bag filled with ammo.

Coltin McAllister was arrested on Feb. 24. He is facing six charges including possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, discharge firearm with intent, careless use of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm obtained by crime, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a scheduled substance.

McAllister appeared in court on these charged Monday morning.