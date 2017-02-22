Man shot on Athol Street: Regina police

Regina police have set up a safety perimeter on Athol Street after a man was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a call came in at 3:30 p.m. reporting an injured person at a residence in the 1300 block of Athol Street.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by EMS with a non life-threatening injury.

Police said the first steps were to get the other occupants of the house out, which they believe they have done. Officers have also set up a safety perimeter and are still investigating.

Regina police have not located a weapon at this time and say it is not clear at this time who may be a suspect.