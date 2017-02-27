Sports
February 27, 2017 1:45 pm

Winnipeg Jets bring back defenceman Julian Melchiori

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Julian Melchiori of the Winnipeg Jets gets set for a first period face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at MTS Centre on April 1, 2016.

Darcy Finley / Getty Images
WINNIPEG – Defenceman Julian Melchiori has been called back up by the Winnipeg Jets, just five days after he was shipped to the Manitoba Moose.

Melchiori has bounced between the NHL and AHL all season as the Jets struggle with injuries on their blueline.

The 25-year-old is pointless in five games with the Jets this year. He’s also played 35 games for the Moose, scoring two goals and five assists.

The Jets return from their bye week Tuesday night as they host the Minnesota Wild at the MTS Centre.

AHL
Julian Melchiori
manitoba moos
NHL
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

