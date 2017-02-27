Winnipeg Jets bring back defenceman Julian Melchiori

WINNIPEG – Defenceman Julian Melchiori has been called back up by the Winnipeg Jets, just five days after he was shipped to the Manitoba Moose.

Melchiori has bounced between the NHL and AHL all season as the Jets struggle with injuries on their blueline.

The 25-year-old is pointless in five games with the Jets this year. He’s also played 35 games for the Moose, scoring two goals and five assists.

The Jets return from their bye week Tuesday night as they host the Minnesota Wild at the MTS Centre.