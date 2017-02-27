7 people in hospital following Burnaby house fire

Seven people are being treated in hospital this morning after a house fire on the Burnaby and New Westminster border.

Fire crews were called to a home on Tenth Avenue, between 4th Street and McBride, around 2 a.m.

Flames were pouring out of the front of the house when crews arrived.

Seven people got out before firefighters arrived.

All were taken to hospital with minor injuries or smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.