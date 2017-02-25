Attempted robbery at Vancouver pot shop leaves 2 employees injured
Two pot shop employees are recovering after they were attacked during a robbery attempt Friday night.
The pair was leaving the Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary in the 800-block of East Hastings Street around 8 p.m. when two suspects tried to rob them. Both employees were struck with a blunt object and suffered minor injuries.
The attackers fled the scene. No arrests have been made.
