Knights playoff tickets set to go on sale Feb. 25

The London Knights clinched a 2017 playoff spot on February 11th when the Saginaw Spirit lost to the Erie Otters.

They have now made the post-season for 17 consecutive years, dating back to when Mark and Dale Hunter first purchased the franchise.

Tickets for the first round of the playoffs will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

Ryan Starr, the Knights’ public relations and community manager, says it’s hard to believe how fast the past season has gone.

“It has been an absolute whirlwind. It honestly feels like it was yesterday that we were out in Red Deer with the Memorial Cup and now it’s getting to be playoff time all over again.”

The London Knights won their second Memorial Cup championship last year, capping off a 17-0 post-season run with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the Memorial Cup final.

The team has been at or near the top of the standings and the CHL rankings throughout the 2016-17 season despite losing key players like Mitch Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and Christian Dvorak, who all moved on to the National Hockey League.

The team is hoping for another long run this year. The last team to repeat as Memorial Cup champs was the Windsor Spitfires, who will play host to the tournament in May of this year.

Tickets will be available for all four potential home games, but dates, times and opponents will not be known until closer to the end of the regular season schedule. The Western Conference has been incredibly competitive in the OHL this season, with the top five teams in the league currently all from the west.

Fans are asked to purchase tickets through the Aluminum Associates London Knights Armoury (located off of Talbot Street), at the OMAC Mortgages London Knights Box Office, by phone at 519-681-0800 x 1 or online at www.londonknights.com.

First-round seats will be priced at $24.00 per ticket, or $38.25 for seats in the 200 level and VIP section. Additional service charges will apply for tickets purchased over the phone and online.

The ticket office at Gate 4 of Budweiser Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Following that, The Aluminum Associates London Knights Armoury and phone lines will be open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.