Charges dropped against N.B. police officers in shooting death of Michel Vienneau

Charges have been dropped against two New Brunswick police officers accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of a Tracadie businessman two years ago.

Const. Patrick Bulger and Const. Mathieu Boudreau were each charged with manslaughter with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of unlawfully pointing a firearm in the death of Michel Vienneau.

The judge ruled that the prosecution failed to make their case.

There was applause in the courtroom following the ruling and both police officers wept.

The 51-year-old Vienneau was shot outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015 during what police said was a drug probe.

An RCMP investigation later revealed that Vienneau, who owned an electronics store, was not involved in criminal activity.