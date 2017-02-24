Earthquake
February 24, 2017 8:55 am

4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Port Hardy Friday morning

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

The earthquake hit early Friday morning.

USGS
A A

Another earthquake has struck off the coast of Port Hardy.

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit at 4:28 a.m. 164 kilometres southwest of the district, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

This earthquake comes two days after another one hit the region at a magnitude of 4.8. This one hit more than 140 kilometres southwest of the town around 10:05 p.m.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Seattle, about 14 kilometres west of Belfair, Wash. earlier on Wednesday night.

-With files from Jon Azpiri

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Earthquake
Earthquake Port Hardy
Port Hardy Earthquake
USGS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News