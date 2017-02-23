BC Earthquake
4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes southwest of Port Hardy

An earthquake struck southwest of Port Hardy on Feb. 22, 2017.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Port Hardy, B.C. on Wednesday night.

The quake hit more than 140 kilometres southwest of the town around 10:05 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Service.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Seattle, about 14 kilometres west of Belfair, Wash. earlier on Wednesday night.

Neither quake poses the risk of a tsunami, Emergency Info B.C. said.

