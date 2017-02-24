Snowfall warning issued for parts of southern and central Alberta

A snowfall warning was issued for parts of southern and central Alberta Thursday night with up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff expected in some areas.

Environment Canada issued the warnings at around 8:30 p.m.

“At 8:20 PM MDT Doppler RADAR indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy snow causing whiteout conditions,” the weather agency said on its website. “This band of snow is sitting from Sundre to Olds to Trochu to Coronation.

RADAR: 4-6 CM of snow expected tonight for areas south of Red Deer. 10-15 CM expected near Drumheller. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/mvw5gZCp1g — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMorin) February 24, 2017

“The band of snow appears unlikely to move much over the next few hours. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be between 10 and 15 cm before the snow moves out of the region.”

The warning also said drivers on Highway 2 near Olds should be aware of the potential for snow. Environment Canada said drivers should prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions” and warned heavy snow could suddenly reduce visibility in areas.

As of 10:45 p.m., the following areas were under a snowfall warning:

Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds – Sundre

Drumheller – Three Hills

For the latest on Environment Canada’s weather warnings in Alberta, click here.

To report severe weather to Environment Canada, you can send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ABStorm.

