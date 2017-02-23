Saskatchewan Huskies basketball teams sweep playoff doubleheader

The Saskatchewan Huskies basketball teams both opened their Canada West quarterfinals with victories on home court Thursday night. The top-ranked women downed the Fraser Valley Cascades 78-55 and their male counterparts followed up with a thrilling 85-84 win over the Winnipeg Wesmen.

In the first game of the night, the Huskies outscored the Cascades 21-9 in the second quarter to open up a 46-27 halftime lead and the visitors never recovered. Second-year guard Sabine Dukate led Saskatchewan with 21 points while fourth-year guard Madeline Humbert chipped in 10 points and five rebounds off the bench. As a team the Huskies connected on 10 of 23 three-point attempts, while the Cascades failed to make a single three-pointer. The Huskies out-rebounded Fraser Valley 38-21 on the night.

The men’s game was much closer as the Huskies and Wesmen exchanged leads all night but it was the home team having the last laugh. Fifth-year forward Trevor Severinski sank a clutch three-pointer with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 81 before fourth-year forward Shane Osayande gave the Dogs the lead for good, knocking down a jump shot with 28 seconds remaining. Osayande was all over the stat sheet, recording 26 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots for his 16th double-double of the season.

Both teams now lead their best-of-three series 1-0 and will look for a sweep on Friday.