Saskatchewan Huskies volleyball teams push for playoff spots

The Saskatchewan Huskies men’s and women’s volleyball teams find themselves in similar circumstances in their hunt for the post season.

Both teams are on the bubble and will be facing the Mount Royal Cougars this weekend, who are also fighting for a playoff spot.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey set for playoff battle with Regina Cougars

The women haven’t advanced past the regular season in over a decade.

Over the past three seasons, the Cougars and Huskies have traded wins and losses, and have a record of 3-3.

However last year, Mount Royal swept the Dogs in four sets both nights, and are four points ahead of them in the standings.

The Huskies are fresh off a weekend that saw them fall to the fifth-ranked Calgary Dinos, but they are prepared to bounce back.

“Mount Royal’s slightly smaller so I think just a little bit more confidence for our outside hitters will be huge,” women’s head coach Mark Dodds said.

“Hopefully they can get rolling and be a little bit more successful than they have been these past two weekends.”

Outside hitter Emmalyn Copping said they are focusing on their strengths heading into the matches.

“I think we’re a pretty strong serving team so I think if we can be aggressive that way and serve them off the court that will be very beneficial to us,” Copping said.

READ MORE: 1st-round playoff byes for Saskatchewan Huskies basketball teams

The men’s situation isn’t quite as dire. They sit two points ahead of the Cougars in the standings.

Last year, the Huskies split with the Cougars, but over the last few seasons the record is 4-2 in favour of the visitors.

Saskatchewan moves into the weekend with some momentum after two big wins over the Calgary Dinos

“We feel confident like we’re in a pretty good spot, but also there’s a lot of urgency because every match is important especially when we go against Mount Royal and they’re pretty tight against us,” men’s interim head coach Joel Dyck said.

“The guys are hungry and ready for this one but we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing Mount Royal.”