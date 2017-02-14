1st-round playoff byes for Saskatchewan Huskies basketball teams

It’s been a good year so far for the Saskatchewan Huskies men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Both teams finished off the regular season in style, sweeping the UNBC Timberwolves over the weekend.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies women’s wrestling team wins Canada West title

In doing so they both clinched byes in the opening round of the playoffs.

The women lost only once after Christmas to finish at 15-5.

That’s the fifth-best record in the conference but the Dogs get the number one playoff seed thanks to their RPI ranking, which accounts for each team’s strength of schedule.

That means the women have this weekend off before hosting the winner of a play-in series between Calgary and Fraser Valley.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey remains focused

The men had the third-best record at 14-6 but are seeded second in the RPI rankings.

They will face either number ten Fraser Valley or number seven Winnipeg in the quarterfinals.