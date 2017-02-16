Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey set for playoff battle with Regina Cougars

The Canada West hockey playoffs have arrived and for a few veterans on the Saskatchewan Huskies women’s team, their first round opponent brings to mind some pretty fond memories.

The Dogs won a thrilling series against the Regina Cougars in 2014 to capture their one and only conference title.

Kaitlin Willoughby was a rookie when she scored the biggest goal in Huskies women’s hockey history.

All three games required multiple overtimes and Willoughby’s double overtime winner in game three handed the Dogs their first ever conference championship.

“I can’t even describe how amazing it was. Looking back on the video of it, when I came skating down the ice, I don’t even know what I was doing in that moment because it was pure excitement,” Willoughby recalled.

“That was probably the most interesting series of hockey I’ve played in my life, that’s for sure.”

The Huskies are about to face the Cougars in the playoffs for the first time since that championship series. This time it’s in the first round, but the mission remains the same.

“Regina’s definitely a team you can’t take lightly at all. They’re a very hardworking team, but I think we are too, so that’s why we have such interesting games together,” Willoughby said.

The Cougars took three of the four regular season meetings this season, outscoring the Dogs 5-3.

With offence at a premium, the Huskies know drawing first blood could be huge.

“It’s no secret that goal scoring has been a bit of our struggle but it’s been something we’ve been working and focusing on,” interim head coach Robin Ulrich said.

“I think if you get that first one it just gives everybody a bit of a lift and a little bit more of a jump.”

If history is any indication, it could well come down to whoever scores last.

“Anything goes in playoffs and we’ve just got to be determined, and if we play that way, I think we’re going to be fine,” Willoughby said.

The best of three quarter-final between the fourth-seeded Huskies and the fifth-seeded Cougars takes place at Rutherford Rink in Saskatoon this Friday, Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday.

Game time each day is 7 p.m. CT.