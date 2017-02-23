Penticton apartment complex plagued by property crime

Alexander Broddy said property crime has run so rampant at the Cambrooke House Apartments on Calgary St. in Penticton that she feels it’s safer parking on the street than in the underground parkade.

“It’s very unsafe and I feel kind of violated” said Broddy.

“Our van was broken into over here, $1000 worth of our personal items were stolen.”

Kaiya Sjoholm also had her $3000 bike stolen from the storage locker and Thomas Bridon’s golf clubs disappeared.

“It was a little bit of an unpleasant surprise,” he said.

All three of the tenants want better security at the 20-unit rental complex .

“Cameras in the actual underground parking and something to lock the bikes to,” Sjoholm said.

“Maybe the locks changed because I think someone has access to the building that shouldn’t,” suggested Broddy.

“In the short-term I think physically having security would help the issue until those things are put in place,” added Bridon.

The building is currently managed by Remax Realty.

The property manager declined an on-camera interview but said additional measures are being taken to increase security including the possibility of installing surveillance cameras underground.

Penticton RCMP Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said officers are investigating and late this afternoon an arrest was made in a bicycle theft.

The suspect is a 21 year old male and not a resident of 117 Calgary Ave., according to RCMP.

Wrigglesworth said the suspect was identified through surveillance footage and recognized by members of the Targeted Enforcement Unit.

Police recommended charges of break and enter, two counts of possession of stolen property, theft, possession of break and enter tools and possession of a controlled substance.

He will appear in Penticton court tomorrow.

Wrigglesworth also urged residents to be more vigilant.

“Foremost I think is not leaving valuables visible in your car… it’s unfortunate that in today’s society it seems that anything that isn’t nailed down is taken. There is a lot of property crime not just in Penticton but throughout the Okanagan.”