High school winter sports latest casualty of Nova Scotia teachers work-to-rule

High school students hoping to show their sports skills at regional and provincial championships are in for a rude awakening, as the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation (NSSAF) announced Thursday the competitions would be cancelled.

As a result of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union‘s work-to-rule, the young athletes saw an interruption in their practice time, because part of the job action directives involved teachers ceasing to coach and facilitate after-school sports.

The regional and provincial championships for the following sports have been cancelled for the 2016-2017 school year:

Basketball

Wrestling

Snowboarding

Skiing

Curling

Hockey

NSSAF Board of Governers chair Robert Carreau said in a release that remaining sports would resume their regular programming immediately. According to the NSSAF website, that means championships for sports like badminton, cheerleading, table tennis, slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball, rugby and track and field will go ahead.

Teachers in Nova Scotia began working-to-rule in December after voting to reject a third tentative agreement from the government.

That job action came to an end when the Liberal government passed Bill 75, legislating a new contract on the teachers this week.

The new contract, according to the union, doesn’t force teachers to go back to their normal level of involvement in after-school activities, like coaching and facilitating sports or offering extra help to students. The union says those commitments are up to each individual teacher.

While some teachers say they’ll resume their prior level of involvement with extracurricular activities, others say they’re exploring the option of taking a step back.

“There’s going to be a new normal where they’re just going to stick to the contract,” physical education teacher Shawn Hanifen told Global News Wednesday.

“Teachers are basically past their breaking point, they have no interest now in doing anything for this government other than what they’re mandated to do under the Education Act or under the contract.”

Some teachers who spoke with Global News also expect spring concerts and plays may also be cancelled as a result of the legislated contract.

— With files from Marieke Walsh, Global News.