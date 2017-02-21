Final reading of Nova Scotia teachers contract underway at Province House

Nova Scotia MLAs returned to Province House at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday for the third and final reading of the controversial Bill 75, which will legislate a contract on the province’s 9,300 public school teachers.

MLAs were met with numerous protesters outside the Nova Scotia legislature as they returned to debate after a three-day break over the past weekend.

On Friday, teachers held the province’s first ever strike, holding a rally that saw thousands of teachers and supporters marching outside Province House to oppose the bill.

Despite efforts by the opposition to reset the clock on the legislation, Bill 75 is expected to be proclaimed as law once debate wraps up either Tuesday afternoon or evening.

NDP amendment accepted

During the debate early Tuesday morning, the McNeil government accepted an amendment proposed by the NDP, allowing an arbitrator to intervene should members of the Council to Improve Classroom Conditions find themselves at an impasse. That consideration was included in the third tentative agreement voted down by Nova Scotia Teachers Union membership.

No other amendments are expected to be made to the bill.

Teachers will continue protesting the legislation until the final hour, the union says, and another rally outside Province House is planned to get underway at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, after school wraps up for the day.

“It’s crucial that our presence is felt, as MLAs make a decision that will forever impact our education system. I know the rallying that has occurred outside MLA offices over the weekend has helped raise awareness for our cause,” NSTU president Liette Doucet said in a statement.