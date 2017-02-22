Calgary Olympic bid exploration committee seeks public input online

The committee tasked with exploring whether Calgary should bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is now looking for public input on the matter.

An online questionnaire at the website ShouldCalgaryBid.com is asking people living in the city and the Bow Valley corridor for perspectives on the economic, cultural and environmental impacts of hosting the games.

“There’s a series of questions on each of those broad topics that get their perspectives on their level of support or concern with respect to those areas,” said Brian Hahn, general manager for the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee.

Hahn said he’s unsure what impact the legacy of the 1988 Winter Olympics may have on responses to the web questionnaire or whether nostalgia may play a factor in influencing the opinions of respondents.

“I think there is a legacy from the 1988 Games that needs to be acknowledged and there’s certainly a lot of assets and facilities that operate at a high level from 1988,” Hahn said.

“As much as there is this great legacy, we’re very interested in understanding what Calgarians and Bow Valley corridor residents’ perspectives would be on the prospect of a bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

A scientific study is also being commissioned as part of the committee’s public consultation process.

Submissions to the online questionnaire will be accepted through April. The committee will present its findings to city council in July 2017.