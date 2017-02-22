Ginger the licking pit bull is critically sick

Ginger, the famous face licking dog needs your help.

You may remember her from licking Global BC’s Randene Neill’s face in 2009:

Or from their reunion on Neill’s last day at Global BC:

Ginger the pit bull was abused and kept away from people for most of her life. But when the SPCA picked her up off the side of the freeway in Surrey, the pit bull was given a new hope.

After Jenny Mah saw the licking canine on Global News, she immediately drove down to BC SPCA and fell in love with Ginger. The rest was history.

“She was a lot of work, but we just love her so much,” said Mah.

But in the last few weeks, Ginger has become critically ill. She was diagnosed with pancreatitis and kidney disease, but an MRI is needed to know for sure.

With almost $11,000 in veterinarian bills and mounting, Mah is desperate for help.

“Everyone is saying that she’s just a dog, you should euthanize her. But it’s not like that, she deserves a chance.”

Mah says she can’t keep up with the growing vet fees and will need to put the dog down if she can’t come up with the funds. She adds that an MRI alone costs almost $3,000, but if the doctors find out what Ginger has, they may be able to save her.

Her daughter Jasmine set up a GoFundMe page for the lovable canine. Mah says she is not the type to ask for help, but she really wants to give Ginger another chance.

“My only choice is to euthanize her or get medical diagnostics. I am going to fight as much as I can.”

You can learn more about Ginger here.