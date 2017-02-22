Early melt brings golf season closer in southern Manitoba

Even the most avid of golfers would probably tell you the season is still a long way off. But the links at Minnewasta Golf & Country Club in Morden, Man. say otherwise.

Minnewasta golf pro, Geoff Kelher, posted a picture on Twitter showing grass filled fairways on Tuesday. The unusual February sight comes following several days of above-normal temperatures.

Amazing what some heat and a bit of rain can do in 6 days. pic.twitter.com/bXzOiNmefe — Minnewasta Golf (@MinnewastaGolf) February 21, 2017

“I was definitely surprised to see the grass come through the last few days,” Minnewasta Golf & Country Club pro,Geoff Kehler said. “Especially this year since we had a ton of snow.”

Kehler expects he’ll have to repair some water and ice damage come spring but says the early melt has put the golf course on par for a regular opening.

“Looking two to three weeks ago, I would have thought we would be late,” Kehler said. “We should be able to welcome golfers now by mid-April.”

But don’t dust off your clubs just yet. Kehler says a light snowfall overnight has covered the course back up.