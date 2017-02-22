Edmonton announces safe injection services for drug users

The locations for safe injection services in Edmonton were revealed Wednesday morning.

The services will be integrated into Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Street Community Services and George Spady Society. The Royal Alexandra Hospital will also offer a safe injection service, but only for patients.

The facilities will be available to people with drug addictions who resort to injecting in public.

READ MORE: Is Edmonton ready for safe-injection service? Local group thinks so

Injecting in public has been linked to an increased risk of overdose and transmission of hepatitis C and HIV, while safe places to inject have been associated with significantly reducing these risks.

“Even if they aren’t able to make a good choice for that day, we need to keep them alive so they can make a better choice on another day,” said Shannell Twan, a spokesperson with Canadian Association of People who use Drugs.

According to statistics released at Wednesday’s announcement, in 2015, there were 100 new cases of HIV and 600 new cases of hepatitis C in Edmonton, and 1,800 visits at the Royal Alexandra Hospital related to opiate and heroin poisonings in 2015.

The safe injection locations will offer individuals a list of resources:

Sterile injection supplies

Education on safer injection, overdose prevention and intervention

Medical and counselling services

Referrals to drug treatment, housing, income support and other services

Attention to medical needs that require an immediate response.

The services will also be intended to be an entry point for users to receive further social supports, primary health care and treatment.

READ MORE: Edmonton councillors to discuss safe-injection sites

Each location will be staffed with a nurse, social worker/addiction worker and peer support worker.

Everyone who uses the service will be required to discuss the substances they used recently and what they plan to take. Staff will watch for signs of overdose or any other issues that require immediate medical attention.

Last year, the Alberta government announced it would seek a federal exemption to set up “medically supervised injection services,” but it’s been a topic surrounded in controversy, particularly regarding where the sites would be placed and what they would include.

The Canadian Association for People who use Drugs spoke out Tuesday at rallies in seven cities across the country. They want to be involved in the decision making on drug policy and they want addiction to be viewed as a health issue.