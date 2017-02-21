RCMP investigate deadly head-on crash in northern Alberta

A 36-year-old man is dead after his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck in northwestern Alberta on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The RCMP said officers were called to a crash on Highway 35, about 15 kilometres south of Paddle Prairie, Alta., at around 8 a.m.

They said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Road and weather conditions did not appear to have played a role in the crash, Mounties said.

Police said they believe the car crossed the centre line into the oncoming lane and that they weren’t considering laying charges against the semi-truck driver.

The crash prompted police to reroute traffic in the area for about an hour as officers investigated.

Paddle Prairie is about 710 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.