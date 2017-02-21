Traffic
February 21, 2017 11:37 pm

RCMP investigate deadly head-on crash in northern Alberta

CroppedPhilResized By Online journalist  Global News

A photo of a semi-truck involved in a serious crash on Highway 35 near Paddle Prairie, Alta. on Feb. 21, 2017.

CREDIT: High Level RCMP
A A

A 36-year-old man is dead after his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck in northwestern Alberta on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The RCMP said officers were called to a crash on Highway 35, about 15 kilometres south of Paddle Prairie, Alta., at around 8 a.m.

They said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Road and weather conditions did not appear to have played a role in the crash, Mounties said.

Police said they believe the car crossed the centre line into the oncoming lane and that they weren’t considering laying charges against the semi-truck driver.

The crash prompted police to reroute traffic in the area for about an hour as officers investigated.

Paddle Prairie is about 710 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
deadly crash
Fatal Crash
High Level RCMP
Highway 35
Paddle Prairie
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News