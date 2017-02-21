Ontario attorney general calls for more judges, Criminal Code changes to speed up justice system

TORONTO – Ontario’s attorney general is calling on the federal government to help speed up the justice system by appointing more judges and making specific changes to the country’s Criminal Code.

Yasir Naqvi says his requests come in light of a Supreme Court of Canada decision last year on the issue of the constitutionally guaranteed right to be tried within a reasonable time.

The decision – which Naqvi called a “game changer” – concluded delays must not exceed 30 months in superior courts and 18 months for cases at the provincial level.

As a result, Naqvi says stays of proceedings have been granted in a number of cases in Ontario recently, including a murder case and a case of sexual assault on a child.

He says changes are needed to ensure cases are getting to trial in a timely manner, and is asking the federal justice minister to consider Criminal Code reforms that will “significantly curtail” the use of preliminary inquiries in criminal cases destined for the superior court.

Preliminary inquiries are used in certain serious cases to determine if there is sufficient evidence for the matter to proceed to trial.

Naqvi is also asking the justice minister to convene a special meeting with provincial and territorial attorneys general to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision and its implications for criminal justice in Canada.