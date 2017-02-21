RCMP arrest man after AK-47, prohibited weapons seized from Alberta home

A man in northwestern Alberta who is wanted for allegedly possessing a prohibited Chinese-made AK-47 firearm and a 100-round drum-style magazine has turned himself in.

RCMP said the suspect gave himself up on Monday after a search of a rural property last Friday near the hamlet of Deadwood turned up 37 guns and a vast quantity of ammunition.

Investigators said among the items seized was a rifle believed to have been modified to fire in full automatic mode.

A person the Mounties were seeking was not on the property at the time and an arrest warrant was issued.

Chad Wood, a 33-year-old Deadwood resident, is facing 32 criminal charges.

Wood has been released on bail and will make his first court appearance Feb. 27 in Peace River.

Peace River is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.