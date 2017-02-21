EXCLUSIVE: Cyclist injured in Granville Street Bridge hit and run speaks out

Marcus Denomme knows that things could have been worse, just days after a car hit him and then took off while he was cycling across the Granville Street Bridge.

“I’m feeling very lucky and grateful that I can walk and move,” Denomme said.

The 21-year-old was knocked from his bike by a silver SUV on Friday and suffered extensive injuries.

“My face would have been where I landed first … so I suffered a pretty serious concussion and have blurred and double vision,” he said.

“I also fractured four vertebrae.”

WATCH: Cyclist hit on Granville Street Bridge

The driver did not stay at the scene. Fortunately, others rushed to help him.

“He had a head injury, he had blood coming out of his nose,” said a Good Samaritan who asked only to be identified as Kim. “I was telling him, ‘Please, don’t move your head or your neck.'”

Denomme said he is “super grateful” for Kim’s help.

“I feel like my life dramatically changed on Friday,” he said.

Denomme wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the hit and run.

He said a helmet wouldn’t have prevented all of his injuries but he will wear one in the future.

The driver of the SUV remains at large. Denomme hopes the driver will do the right thing and contact police.

– With files from Catherine Urquhart and Jill Slattery