Little recourse for motorists during pothole season

It’s a sound that every motorist can relate to — the thud when hitting a pothole.

Ken Mintram with the City of Kelowna says the number of potholes is on par with last year, but there’s something different this year.

“This year for some reason they’re deep. I’m not sure why,” Mintram said.

One theory is because of the deep freeze Kelowna went through this winter.

There are potholes and then there are super potholes like the one on Clifton Road near Mountain Avenue — so deep some vehicles are leaving parts behind.

And when you hit a super hole, you’ll know it — and so will your mechanic because the damage can be more than just a flat tire.

“The energy can get passed on to the suspension components were some of the ball joints or the steering linkage can easily be damaged,” Cam Currie of Kal-Tire said.

The City of Kelowna says it gets about 10 complaints a year about damage caused by potholes, but says it’s legally protected from paying.

“You should call your insurance company first. We do get people who call the city but they’re directed to ICBC or their insurance company,” Darryl of Astofooroff of the City of Kelowna said.

ICBC says if you have comprehensive insurance, you can file what amounts to an accident claim, but you’ll have to pay the deductible.

ICBC’s advice: slow down during pot hole season and keep your distance so you can them coming. But for some, that warning comes a little late.